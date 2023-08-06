Reliance Industries seeks shareholders approval to appoint Mukesh Ambani as CMD for next 5 years at nil salary2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 06:38 PM IST
To appoint Ambani, 66, as head of the company, it will require a special resolution by the shareholders as he will cross the company law-mandated 70 years age for the post
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has sought the nod of shareholders to appoint Mukesh Ambani as chairman and managing director of the company for another five years till 2029. During this period he has opted to draw nil salary.
