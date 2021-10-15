Reliance Industries  set  to  take on Chinese solar PV makers

“The REC acquisition would provide RIL with a global footprint to benefit from rising global module demand, which we expect to double by 2025," Goldman Sachs said in an 11 October report. “More importantly, the acquisition would help provide technology to drive integrated module manufacturing in India, where we expect solar installation to grow from the current run rate of 5.5GW to 31.5GW by 2030, driven by duty protection as well as government PLI incentives," the report said.