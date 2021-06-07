MUMBAI : Several startups that Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) acquired and mentored over the years supported the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and helped the company service customers, RIL said in its annual report.

Dozee, a pioneer in contactless patient monitoring and early warning systems using artificial intelligence (AI), helped address the shortage of ICU beds in nine cities by enabling hospitals to convert 4,000+ beds into step-down ICUs in minutes.

The startup also provides technology solutions to manage covid-19 from home in cases of home isolation. Its early warning system uses AI algorithms to track a patient’s vitals and generates an early warning score, enabling early detection of health deterioration for timely medical intervention and patient safety.

“Similarly, JioGenNext startups LogiNext, HealthVectors, FlytBase, Clinikk, Drona Maps and CabDost also rendered their services during these testing times in service of the nation and its people," the annual report for 2020-21 said.

View Full Image A file photo of people waiting to be administered vaccination. LogiNext Mile, a transportation automation platform, helped tech-enabled management of vaccine distribution, RIL said.

Loginext, a logistics and field service management provider, launched LogiNext Mile, an all-mile transportation automation platform that can be used for tech-enabled management of vaccine distribution. The software as a service (SaaS) platform can be deployed for complete visibility and tracking of vaccine distribution right from the point of origin at the manufacturing units to the last mile.

DronaMap, another startup, is using drones to create 3D maps of cities in India to track covid-19 hotspots.

Currently, Drona Maps’ coronavirus solution has already been implemented in Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana, and more are on the way.

RIL is also trying to address ventilator shortages across Indian hospitals by using 3D technology and a “special snorkelling mask". It is designing medical-grade oxygen generators with five- to seven-litre capacity per minute, the annual report said.

Within RIL, to support the JioMart hyperlocal solution, two vital applications—Urovo and Grab—were implemented.

RIL acquired Grab in 2019 for ₹106 crore to support its digital commerce initiatives and strengthen its logistics services.

The company said within a month, 7,500 associates were trained on Urovo, and 5,000 delivery partners were trained in Grab through video conferencing.

RIL also introduced Symptom Checker, a fully digitized solution, to assess the risk status of employees and their families.

“Using the covid-19 symptom checker, we are tracking the health of our employees and their family members. Refers, our emergency response service, is constantly monitoring the symptom tracker and reaching out to those showing the risk of being covid positive," Mukesh Ambani, chairman, and managing director of Reliance Industries, said in the annual report.

The annual report added that RIL is delivering various solutions to fight covid-19 in the country, from devising smart cameras, drones, and goggles to ensure that social distancing norms are being followed and crowds managed.

“While in some geographies drones carried out sanitization drives, in others artificial intelligence and data analytics were used to deliver healthcare solutions, home healthcare, online pharmacy, etc.," it noted.

