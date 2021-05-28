Reliance Industries' stock surges about 6% amid expectations of petchem profits

"At the current stock price, valuing the energy business at long-term average multiples, we are left with ₹1,150/share as imputed value of RIL’s stake in Jio and retail. This is in line with the valuation offered by private equity funds that bought stakes in Jio and Retail in Q1FY21. In our view, sustained strong petrochemical performance improves the likelihood of O2C stake sale in FY22," the Jefferies report added.