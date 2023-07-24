comScore
Reliance Industries to acquire 33% stake in Brookfield-Digital Realty data centre venture

 1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:11 PM IST Livemint

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has partnered with Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty to develop data centers in India. RIL will hold a 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner

The JV will be branded as ‘Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company’. (REUTERS)Premium
The JV will be branded as ‘Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company’. (REUTERS)

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today announced entering into an agreement to invest alongside Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty in their Indian SPVs set up for developing data centers in India. RIL will hold 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (Digital Realty) is the largest provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions globally with 300+ data centers across 27 countries. They have a joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure that is developing high-quality, highly-connected, scalable data centers to meet the critical infrastructure needs of enterprises and digital services companies in India. RIL will become an equal partner in the JV.

The JV will be branded as ‘Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company’.

The JV is currently developing data centers in marquee locations of Chennai and Mumbai. The JV’s first 20 megawatt (MW) greenfield data center (MAA10), on a 100 MW campus in Chennai, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The JV recently announced the acquisition of 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai, to build a 40 MW data center. Given the location of these sites, the data centers will be connected to critical terrestrial connectivity infrastructure, as well as undersea cables, and will become hubs for global connectivity for Indian companies and gateways into India for multi-national companies.

Data center capacity in India is expected to increase multi-fold over the next few years. Indians are already amongst the largest mobile data consumers globally. This will further increase significantly with increasing access to various digital services like OTT platforms and gaming and the ongoing 5G roll-out. Adoption of 5G use cases by enterprises will lead to the adoption of data-intensive technologies like internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The ongoing innovations in generative AI technology have been enabled by hardware and data center infrastructure, and the requirement of these is only set to increase exponentially. There is also an increased emphasis on localization of personal data within the country. These drivers will significantly increase the data center and compute capacity requirements of the country.

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 10:11 PM IST
