Reliance Industries to acquire 33% stake in Brookfield-Digital Realty data centre venture1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has partnered with Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty to develop data centers in India. RIL will hold a 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today announced entering into an agreement to invest alongside Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty in their Indian SPVs set up for developing data centers in India. RIL will hold 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner.
