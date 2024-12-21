Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Reliance Industries arm to acquire 45% stake in Health Alliance Group for $10 million

Reliance Industries arm to acquire 45% stake in Health Alliance Group for $10 million

Nikita Prasad

  • Reliance Industries said the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in around two weeks.

Reliance Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries acquired a 45 per cent stake in Health Alliance Group for $10 million. In Picture: Security personnel stand inside the entrance to a Reliance Digital store, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai; Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced on Saturday, December 21, that its wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Digital Health Ltd (RDHL) has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 45 per cent equity stake in Health Alliance Group Inc. (HAGI) for a total consideration of $10 million.

According to a regulatory filing by Reliance Industries to the stock exchanges, “The investment will empower Reliance Digital to develop a virtual diagnostic and care platform, expanding access to healthcare for underserved communities. The investment is not a related party transaction, and none of the company’s promoters/promoter groups/group companies are interested in the above transaction."

Also Read: Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after completion of 120 crore Reliance Industries order

Reliance Digital acquires stake in Health Alliance Group

"The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in around two weeks. No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the above transaction," said Reliance Industries.

"The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in around two weeks. No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the above transaction," added the oil-to-telecom conglomerate.

Also Read: NCLT dismisses Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures’ plea to block use of ‘Reliance’ brand by Hinduja Group

HAGI is a US-based healthcare company incorporated as a Delaware corporation on December 21, 2023. It specialises in designing technology-driven solutions for the underserved in the United States, India and worldwide. According to the exchange filing, HAGI operates at the intersection of healthcare, information technology and innovation.

Reliance Q2 Results

RIL reported a 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to 19,101 crore during the July-September quarter from 19,820 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. However, sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the behemoth's consolidated profit rose by 9.5 per cent. In Q1FY25, the company reported a profit of 17,448 crore. On Friday, shares of Reliance Industries settled two per cent lower to 1,206 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read: Reliance Industries appoints Ira Bindra as Group President for HR & Talent

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.