OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Reliance Industries to acquire 50% stake in IMG-R
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (REUTERS)

Reliance Industries to acquire 50% stake in IMG-R

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 09:36 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • Post completion of acquisition, IMG-R will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL and will be rebranded by the company, RIL said

MUMBAI : Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 50% shares held by IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd in IMG-Reliance Ltd, for a cash consideration not exceeding 52.08 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of IMG, holds 50% of the share capital of IMG-R. Post completion of acquisition, IMG-R will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL and will be rebranded by the company, RIL said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

RIL had formed an equal joint venture with IMG Worldwide, an international sports marketing and management company in 2010 to develop, market and manage sports and entertainment in India.

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries, part of the Endeavor network.

IMG–R is engaged in the business of creation, management, implementation and commercialization of sporting, fashion and entertainment events in India.

IMG-R recorded a turnover of 181.70 crore, 195.55 crore and 158.26 crore; and Net Profit of 16.35 crore, 19.25 crore and 15.82 crore in FY 2020, FY 2019 and FY 2018 respectively.

"No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the aforesaid acquisition and the acquisition is expected to be completed during this calendar year," said RIL, adding that the acquisition does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL’s promoter or promoter group companies have any interest in the transaction.

On Thursday, RIL's scrip closed at 1993.90, up 2.58% on the BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout