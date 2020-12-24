Reliance Industries to acquire 50% stake in IMG-R

MUMBAI : Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 50% shares held by IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd in IMG-Reliance Ltd, for a cash consideration not exceeding ₹52.08 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of IMG, holds 50% of the share capital of IMG-R. Post completion of acquisition, IMG-R will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL and will be rebranded by the company, RIL said.

RIL had formed an equal joint venture with IMG Worldwide, an international sports marketing and management company in 2010 to develop, market and manage sports and entertainment in India.

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries, part of the Endeavor network.

IMG–R is engaged in the business of creation, management, implementation and commercialization of sporting, fashion and entertainment events in India.

IMG-R recorded a turnover of ₹181.70 crore, ₹195.55 crore and ₹158.26 crore; and Net Profit of ₹16.35 crore, ₹19.25 crore and ₹15.82 crore in FY 2020, FY 2019 and FY 2018 respectively.

"No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the aforesaid acquisition and the acquisition is expected to be completed during this calendar year," said RIL, adding that the acquisition does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL’s promoter or promoter group companies have any interest in the transaction.

On Thursday, RIL's scrip closed at ₹1993.90, up 2.58% on the BSE.

