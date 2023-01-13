Oil to chemical, retail and telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday announced that the company will announce its standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter ended December 2022 on 20 January.

"meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2022," said Reliance Industries in its regulatory filing.

It added that the presentation to analysts and media on financial results of the company shall be made on the same day after the meeting.

In the September quarter, RIL reported consolidated net profit of ₹13,656 crore for the quarter ended September as against ₹13,680 crore in the year-ago quarter, while conglomerate's revenue from operations rose 32 per cent to ₹232,863 crore from ₹191,532 crore year-on-year (YoY)

Reliance Jio's net profit rose by 28 per cent from the year-ago quarter to ₹4,518 crore as compared to ₹3,528 crore, whereas it was up 4 per cent from ₹4,335 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue from operation of ₹22,521 crore in Q2 FY23, up 20 per cent from ₹18,735 crore year-on-year.

Reliance Retail reported 36 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter to ₹2,305 crore. The Mukesh Ambani-owned retail chain's gross quarterly revenue was at ₹64,920 crore, higher by 42.9 per cent YoY. Reliance Retail's posted a record EBITDA which shot up by 51.2 per cent YoY to ₹4,404 crore.

The company's scrip was down by 0.19 per cent to ₹2,467.35 on BSE.