Reliance Industries to announce Q3 results on 20 January1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 07:54 PM IST
It added that the presentation to analysts and media on financial results of the company shall be made on the same day after the meeting
It added that the presentation to analysts and media on financial results of the company shall be made on the same day after the meeting
Oil to chemical, retail and telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday announced that the company will announce its standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter ended December 2022 on 20 January.