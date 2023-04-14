Reliance Industries to announce Q4 results on 21 April

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is all set to announce its March quarter earnings on Friday, 21 April, 2023.
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2023," said Reliance Industries in its regulatory filing.
The presentation to analysts and media on financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 shall be made on the same day after the meeting, added RIL in its filing.
Reliance Industries stock ended 0.39 per cent higher at ₹2,355.6 on the BSE. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 8.52 per cent, while it has surged 5.31 per cent in the last one month.
For the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23), RIL posted a consolidated net profit of ₹15,792 crore. This is 14.8% lower from ₹18,549 crore reported in the year-ago period.
The oil-retail-telecom conglomerate's revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹2.20 lakh crore for the reporting quarter as compared to ₹1.91 lakh crore in the same period last year.
RIL's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 13.5% on year to ₹38,460 crore.
Reliance Retail has reported a 6.2% jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to ₹2,400 crore. The Mukesh Ambani-led retail chain's gross quarterly revenue for the third quarter was up by 17.1% to ₹67,634 crore, from ₹57,717 core in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Reliance Retail's posted a EBITDA which shot up by 24.7% YoY to ₹4,786 crore.
