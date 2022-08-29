Reliance Industries to build world's largest carbon fibre plants. Details here

Committing to their vision for new materials, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, in the 45th AGM on Monday, announced to build India's first and one of the world’s largest Carbon Fibre plants at Hazira, Gujarat. The plants will have a capacity of 20,000 MTPA based on Acrylonitrile feedstock. Overall, in the Oil to Chemical segment (O2C), Ambani Ambani announced an investment of ₹75,000 crore over the next five years to expand capacities in existing and new value chains. These value chains are - Polyester value chain, Vinyl chain, and New Materials.

