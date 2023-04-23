Reliance Industries to commence deep-sea gas production from MJ field in current quarter2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 02:54 PM IST
- Reliance and its partner, UK supermajor BP, are also approaching the commencement of production from their massive MJ deep-water project
Reliance Industries Ltd is set to commence natural gas production from its deepest discovery in the KG-D6 block this quarter and is expected to cover for 15% of India's gas demands. KG-D6 block is located off the coast of Andhra Pradesh and is India's only deep-water block under production.
