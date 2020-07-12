Reliance Industries to expand its financial services offerings

This, however, will not be RIL’s first attempt to have a bigger play in the financial services segment. After Mukesh Ambani reconciled with his younger brother Anil Ambani in 2010 and scrapped the “non-compete" agreement, it paved the way for either group to enter sectors that had earlier been reserved for RIL. Subsequently, in 2011, RIL announced a 50:50 joint venture with global private equity and hedge fund DE Shaw to build a financial services business in India. It was, however, called off in 2018.