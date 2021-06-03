In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Reliance Industries (RIL) has said that it will continue to provide salaries for five years to the nominee of employees who succumbed to the disease.

''Reliance has put in place a liberal leave policy for employees affected by Covid-19. It is providing financial assistance of up to 3 months’ pay as interest-free salary advance in case of an exigency. In case of unfortunate demise of an employee, Reliance is providing financial support to the family and committing to shoulder the educational expenses of the children,'' RIL said in its annual report.

Reliance further said that under the 'Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme', it would fully fund tuition fees, hostel accommodation and books of all the children of the employee, up to bachelors degree at any institute in India.

It also promised 100% payment of premium for hospitalisation coverage for the spouse, parents and children (till the bachelor's degree).

"Further, all colleagues affected by COVID-19 personally or within their family can avail the special COVID-19 leave for the full duration of their recovery, both physically and emotionally," the statement said.

They added that the leave policy is to ensure that colleagues 'only focus on recovering fully or caring for their family members'.

"Dear colleague... We have come together thus far for precisely on the strength of our solidarity as One Team and with the Ownership Mindset that will keep this adversity until we win," the statement added.

In another statement, the Reliance Foundation promised a lumpsum payment of ₹10 lakhs to all bereaving families of the off-roll workforce.

"A lumpsum payment of ₹10 lakh directly to the nominee of the deceased to support and care for the grieving family," it said.

The group is also conducting a vaccination drive for its employees and their families. ''A key initiative to safeguard employees from the pandemic is R-Surakshaa, Reliance’s own vaccination programme. Under R-Surakshaa, Reliance has initiated a tech-enabled, multi-location vaccination drive to vaccinate all employees, partners, associates, affiliates and their eligible family members for free. The vaccination drive is fully compliant with government rules and regulations,'' RIL said.

