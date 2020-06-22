Reliance Industries to hold its first virtual AGM

MUMBAI : As the covid-19 pandemic disrupts the way companies do business, Reliance Industries' (RIL), country's largest private sector company, is also force to breaking its yearly tradition of holding the annual general meetings at the iconic Birla Matushree Sabhaghar in south Mumbai.

In a first, this year, the company will move its annual general meeting (AGM) to an online platform. It is still finalising the platform to be used.

In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, RIL said the company will hold its 43rd annual general meeting on 15 July at 2 pm, "through video conferencing or other audio-visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Board of India."

RIL which has seen nearly 3000 shareholders attending the AGMs year after year at the Birla Matushree Sabhaghar, may see a higher turnout this year given the AGM is being moved online.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) TCS, India’s largest IT company by revenue, held a virtual AGM on 11 June.

The government and regulators have this year, relaxed various conditions so as as to help companies manage regulatory compliance and host shareholdersmeetings via video conferencing.

In its statement, RIL said in compliance with the relevant circulars, the Annual Report for the financial year 2019-20, comprising the Notice of the AGM and the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019-20, along with Board's Report, Auditors’ Report and other documents required to be attached thereto, will be sent to all the members of the company whose email addresses are registered with the company/depository participants.

The company has fixed 08 July as the cut-off-date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM.

The company has fixed 3 July as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2019-20. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM, said RIL.

