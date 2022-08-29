During the 45th annual general meeting on Monday, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the commitment to infuse a whopping ₹2 lakh crore to build its Pan-India true 5G network. He said that Reliance Jio Infocomm has prepared an ambitious and fastest ever 5G rollout plan for the country.

Talking about the 5G launch plan, Ambani said, "within the next two months, that is by Diwali of 2022, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities including the metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata."

"Subsequently, we plan to increase the 5G footprint month after month, until by December of 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, to deliver Jio 5G to every town, to every taluka, and every tehsil of our country," he added.

He further said, "we will use our combined wireless and wireline assets to blanket 3.3 million sq km of India's landmass with fibre-quality broadband."