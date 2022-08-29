Reliance Industries to infuse ₹2 lakh cr in Jio 5G, roll out this Diwali1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Reliance Jio Infocomm has prepared an ambitious and fastest ever 5G rollout plan for the country.
During the 45th annual general meeting on Monday, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the commitment to infuse a whopping ₹2 lakh crore to build its Pan-India true 5G network. He said that Reliance Jio Infocomm has prepared an ambitious and fastest ever 5G rollout plan for the country.