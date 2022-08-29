During the 45th annual general meeting on Monday, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the commitment to infuse a whopping ₹2 lakh crore to build its Pan-India true 5G network. He said that Reliance Jio Infocomm has prepared an ambitious and fastest ever 5G rollout plan for the country. RJio plans to roll out Jio 5G by this Diwali 2022 across multiple key cities including metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Talking about the 5G launch plan, Ambani said, “ Within the next two months, by Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including the metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, we plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month. By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country."

Further, on the rollout, Ambani said, "We will use our combined wireless and wireline assets to cover 3.3 million square kilometres, India's total land mass, with fibre-quality broadband, connecting even those parts of the country where satellite technology was the only option. We are able to pursue our disruptive ambitions because of the unique aatma nirbhar Research & Development capabilities we have developed at Jio."

Also, he said, "We have indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed, with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security. This is fully developed in-house by our 2,000-plus young Jio engineers, working tirelessly for the past 3 years."

Ambani announced three objectives that can be achieved with Jio 5G. Firstly, he said, "we can build on the success of Jio 4G by introducing an even more advanced version of mobile broadband." Secondly, he added, "we can accelerate the roll-out of top quality, highly affordable fixed broadband services to hundreds of millions of locations in a very short period of time."

And thirdly, he added, "we can use this vastly expanded broadband availability to further stimulate the adoption of connected intelligent solutions across all walks of life."

Ambani believes, the company can connect over 100 million homes with unparalleled digital experiences and Smart Home solutions.

He said, 'We will catapult tens of millions of small merchants and small businesses to great heights, empowering them with cutting-edge, plug-and-play solutions delivered from the cloud. We will provide millions of medium businesses with the same digital capabilities that were earlier available only to larger companies."

Ambani announced that the company is committed to make India the largest data-powered economy in the world, beating China and the United States. Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network.

"Most operators are deploying a version of 5G, called Non-Standalone 5G, which is essentially a 5G radio signal delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure. This Non-Standalone approach is a hasty way to nominally claim a 5G launch, but it won't deliver the breakthrough improvements in performance and capability possible with 5G," Ambani explained.

He announced Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on their 4G network. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse.