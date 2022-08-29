Reliance Industries to infuse ₹2 lakh cr in Jio 5G, roll out this Diwali in metro cities3 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 04:18 PM IST
- Reliance Jio Infocomm has prepared an ambitious and fastest ever 5G rollout plan for the country.
During the 45th annual general meeting on Monday, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the commitment to infuse a whopping ₹2 lakh crore to build its Pan-India true 5G network. He said that Reliance Jio Infocomm has prepared an ambitious and fastest ever 5G rollout plan for the country. RJio plans to roll out Jio 5G by this Diwali 2022 across multiple key cities including metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.