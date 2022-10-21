Reliance Industries to restructure group EPC resources. Details Here

Reliance Industries (RIL) board on Friday approved a scheme of arrangement under which the EPC and Infrastructure Undertaking of its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Projects and Property Management Services (RPPMSL) is proposed to be demerged into RIL. This demerger, along with the existing EPC team in RIL is expected to create a focused EPC undertaking in the company which will cater to the needs of the group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}