Reliance Infra files 13,400 crore claim in power deal with Adani

1 min read.04:00 PM ISTBloomberg
Reliance cited a breach in the terms of a December 2017 agreement, and filed its statement of claim before the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration, according to a stock exchange filing
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. said it filed an arbitration claim of 134 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in relation to a deal to sell its Mumbai power-distribution business to Adani Transmission Ltd.
Reliance cited a breach in the terms of a December 2017 agreement, and filed its statement of claim before the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration, according to a stock exchange filing. It did not elaborate on the dispute.
