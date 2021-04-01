OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Reliance Infra sells Santacruz HQ to YES Bank for 1,200 crore

Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Infrastructure on Thursday announced a sale transaction of Reliance Centre, Santacruz, Mumbai to YES Bank.

"Reliance Infrastructure and YES Bank Limited (YES Bank) announced a sale transaction of Reliance Centre, Santacruz, Mumbai to YES Bank," the company said in an exchange filing.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The transaction value is 1,200 crore. Entire proceeds from the sale of Reliance Centre is utilized only to repay the debt of Yes Bank, the company added.

With this, Reliance Infrastructure has closed three major transactions in the last 90 days including sale of a road asset - Delhi Agra toll road, transmission asset - Parbat Koldfam Transmission Company Limited and sale of Reliance Centre, Santacruz.

A company official told PTI that with this transaction, Reliance Infrastructure's exposure of Yes Bank has been reduced to 2,000 crore from 4,000 crore and the company is committed to be a debt-free by 2021.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout