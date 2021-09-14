Last week, SC upheld an arbitral award in favour of Reliance Infra arm DAMEPL which operates Delhi Airport Metro Line against the DMRC

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd will receive a sum of ₹7100 cr from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) which the company will utilise to repay the debt of Reliance Infrastructure and to make the company debt-free, Chairman Anil Ambani said on Tuesday during an Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Last week the Supreme Court upheld an arbitral award in favour of Reliance Infrastructure arm Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) which operates Delhi Airport Metro Line against the DMRC.

Last week the Supreme Court upheld an arbitral award in favour of Reliance Infrastructure arm Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) which operates Delhi Airport Metro Line against the DMRC.

“There are regulatory assets worth ₹50,000 cr under approval/dispute before various forums for power distribution business -BSES Delhi and erstwhile GTD in Mumbai," he said adding that further arbitration claims pending before various forums amount to ₹15,000 crore.

Ambani has increased his stake in Reliance Infra through a preferential issue of over ₹550 crore comprising 8.88 crore warrants of Rs62 each, convertible into equity, to increase the promoter holding to 22.06%.

During the last year, Reliance Infra completed 100% stake sale of Delhi Agra Toll Road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III pte Ltd for ₹3600 cr.

It sold its entire 74% stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company Limited to India Grid Trust for Enterprise value of ₹900 crore and sold the commercial property at Santacruz under a composite transaction for sale, buyback and lease of the said property.

These transactions have resulted in debt reduction by 35%.