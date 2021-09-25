Reliance Infra to raise 737 cr via foreign currency convertible bonds

“The Board of Directors of the Company has authorised the issue of up to $100 million unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds maturing in 2031 with a coupon rate of 4.5 per cent on private placement basis. The FCCBs shall be convertible into equity shares of ₹10 each of the company in accordance with the terms of the FCCBs, at a price of ₹111 (including a premium of ₹101) per equity share," Reliance Infrastructure said in its filing.

