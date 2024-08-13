Reliance Infrastructure launches new real estate subsidiary Reliance Jai Properties with ₹1 lakh initial capital

Reliance Infrastructure expands into real estate with new subsidiary Reliance Jai Properties. This strategic move taps into India's booming property market, valued at $200 billion. With an initial capital of 1 lakh.

Shivangini
Published13 Aug 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure launches new real estate subsidiary Reliance Jai Properties with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh capital
Reliance Infrastructure launches new real estate subsidiary Reliance Jai Properties with ₹1 lakh capital

Reliance Infrastructure Limited on August 12, announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary, Reliance Jai Properties Private Limited (RJPPL), expanding its footprint in the real estate sector, the company announced in an exchange filing.

Reliance Infrastructure share price closed in red on August 11, down 1.80 per cent at 225.85, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 8,946.62 crore. The company had last hit its 52-week high on April 4, 2024, at 308.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 13, 2024: Firstcry IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see strong debut of Brainbees Solutions shares

The new subsidiary was established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Energy Limited, which is itself a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure. RJPPL was officially incorporated on August 12, 2024, with an authorized and paid-up share capital of 1,00,000, divided into 10,000 equity shares at 10 each.

Despite being newly formed, RJPPL is expected to focus on the real estate industry, aiming to acquire, sell, lease, and develop various properties.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2921.5, down -0.91% from yesterday’s ₹2948.3

Reliance's move to ride the wave

This expansion comes at a time when India's real estate sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by urbanization, rising income levels, and government initiatives to boost housing and commercial development. By venturing into this sector, Reliance Infrastructure aims to capitalize on these opportunities and diversify its revenue streams.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the government aims to build 20 million affordable houses by 2022. As of 2023, approximately 11.4 million houses have been sanctioned, with 9.71 million houses already completed or delivered.

Also Read | Reliance job cut: Anupam Mittal finds it ‘alarming’

The government has allocated 48,000 crore ($6.5 billion) for the development of 100 smart cities across India. Till 2023, over 7,900 projects worth 1.93 lakh crore ($26 billion) have been tendered, with more than 4,700 projects worth 93,500 crore ($12.6 billion) completed.

Among the infrastructure investments, Roads & Highways receive the largest share, followed by Railways and Urban Public Transport. The government has set ambitious goals for the transport sector, including the development of a 200,000-kilometer national highway network by 2025 and expanding the number of airports to 220. Additionally, there are plans to make 23 waterways operational by 2030 and establish 35 Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs). The budget for infrastructure-related ministries has risen from approximately 3.7 lakh crore in FY23 to 5 lakh crore in FY24, presenting significant investment opportunities for the private sector across various transport areas, as per Invest India.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 01:19 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsReliance Infrastructure launches new real estate subsidiary Reliance Jai Properties with ₹1 lakh initial capital

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    336.05
    01:45 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.25 (-1.54%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    242.95
    01:45 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -1.85 (-0.76%)

    Tata Power

    411.45
    01:45 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -6.7 (-1.6%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.50
    01:45 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.9 (-0.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,708.00
    01:36 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    415 (9.67%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,677.05
    01:36 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    133.75 (8.67%)

    Inox Wind

    222.85
    01:36 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    14.35 (6.88%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    411.75
    01:36 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    21.55 (5.52%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue