The expertise of India’s grid engineers is good news for the country’s ambitious green energy plans.

Reliance Infrastructure sells stakes worth ₹ 900 cr in PKTCL to India Grid

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST

PTI

Reliance Infrastructure said it has completed the sale of its entire 74 per cent stake in PKTCL to India Grid Trust for ₹900 crore. The proceeds will be utilised for debt reduction, and the company's dues will come down by 6 per cent to ₹13,100 crore from ₹14,000 crore