Reliance Jio 5G now available in Pune

Reliance Jio 5G now available in Pune2 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- From 23 November Jio users in Pune will get the Jio welcome offer
Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that it has launched 5G network in Pune. Jio has began Beta testing of its 5G network in the city only when a large part of it is covered by its 5G network.
Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that it has launched 5G network in Pune. Jio has began Beta testing of its 5G network in the city only when a large part of it is covered by its 5G network.
“Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world," said a Jio spokesperson.
“Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world," said a Jio spokesperson.
"As expected, the data usage on Jio’s True 5G network is many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio’s 4G network. What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life," the spokesperson added.
From 23 November Jio users in Pune will get the Jio welcome offer, and to get unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.
In August, Reliance Jio emerged as the top spender in India's 5G spectrum auction received a record Rs1.5 lakh crore of bids. Reliance Industries' telecom arm cornered nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a ₹88,078 crore bid.
In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephone services in India that promises to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones. With speeds multiple times faster than 4G and lag-free connectivity, 5G can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time.
Jio's rival Bharti Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru. Airtel has also deployed Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon Airport, making it the first airport in the state to provide ultrafast 5G services.