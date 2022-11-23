Reliance Jio 5G now available in Pune

"As expected, the data usage on Jio’s True 5G network is many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio’s 4G network. What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life," the spokesperson added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}