Reliance Jio, Airtel effect price hike from today | Check news rates, plans, and details here

Reliance Jio, Airtel effect price hike from today | Check news rates, plans, and details here

Reliance Jio and Airtel have raised the prices of data packs, impacting prepaid and postpaid users from today, July 3. The hike affects millions of subscribers, with revised monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

Reliance Jio and Airtel subscribers will see a significant increase in data pack prices from July 3, affecting millions of users across India

Reliance Jio and Airtel have increased the prices of their data packs for several plans. This price hike, which takes effect from today (July 3), impacts prepaid and postpaid users, potentially affecting millions of subscribers. Despite the hike, both telecom giants will continue to offer their monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

Airtel has introduced new prices across a range of its popular plans, with the company aiming to balance affordability and enhanced service offerings. Some of the popular revised prepaid plans include:

1GB/day (28 days): Now priced at 299, up from the previous 265.

1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to 349, from 299.

2GB/day (28 days): Now at 409, previously 359.

1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to 859, up from 719.

2GB/day (84 days): Priced at 979, previously 839.

2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at 3599, up from 2999.

Reliance Jio has also revised its plans, with key changes affecting several popular options. The company’s two annual prepaid plans, previously priced at 1,559 and 2,999, will now be available at 1,899 and 3,599, respectively. Other notable changes include:

2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at 349, up from 299.

1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to 299 from 239.

3GB/day (28 days): Remains at 449.

1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to 799, up from 666.

2GB/day (84 days): Priced at 859, previously 719.

3GB/day (84 days): Now at 1199, up from 999.

2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at 3,599, up from 2,999.

