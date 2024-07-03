Reliance Jio and Airtel have raised the prices of data packs, impacting prepaid and postpaid users from today, July 3. The hike affects millions of subscribers, with revised monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have increased the prices of their data packs for several plans. This price hike, which takes effect from today (July 3), impacts prepaid and postpaid users, potentially affecting millions of subscribers. Despite the hike, both telecom giants will continue to offer their monthly, quarterly, and annual plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airtel has introduced new prices across a range of its popular plans, with the company aiming to balance affordability and enhanced service offerings. Some of the popular revised prepaid plans include: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1GB/day (28 days): Now priced at ₹299, up from the previous ₹265.

1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to ₹349, from ₹299. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2GB/day (28 days): Now at ₹409, previously ₹359.

1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to ₹859, up from ₹719. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2GB/day (84 days): Priced at ₹979, previously ₹839.

2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at ₹3599, up from ₹2999.

Reliance Jio has also revised its plans, with key changes affecting several popular options. The company’s two annual prepaid plans, previously priced at ₹1,559 and ₹2,999, will now be available at ₹1,899 and ₹3,599, respectively. Other notable changes include: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at ₹349, up from ₹299.

1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to ₹299 from ₹239. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3GB/day (28 days): Remains at ₹449.

1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to ₹799, up from ₹666.

2GB/day (84 days): Priced at ₹859, previously ₹719. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3GB/day (84 days): Now at ₹1199, up from ₹999.

2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at ₹3,599, up from ₹2,999.

