Interbrand, renowned global brand consultancy, Thursday said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries have topped the list of most valuable brands in the country.

According to a report, two brands owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani – Reliance Industries and digital unit Jio made it to the list of top five most-valuable brands in India. The diversified Reliance Industries with a brand value of ₹65,320 crore became the second most-valuable brand, while telecom and digital unit Jio with a brand value of ₹49,027 crore became the fifth most-valuable company in the country. The brand value of Reliance Industries grew at 121% in the last ten years, the Interbrand said.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), however, retained the top spot as the most valuable brand in the country, with a value of about ₹1.1 lakh crore.

IT company Infosys with a brand value of ₹53,323 crore and HDFC with ₹50,291 crore occupied the third and fourth positions respectively on the list.

"The top three brands alone account for a staggering 46% of the total value of the top ten brands," Interbrand said. Whereas the top five brands collectively contribute 40% to the overall value, the consultancy added.

Other brands in the top 10 include Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Mahindra, State Bank of India and ICICI, the brand consultancy added.

The FMCG sector demonstrates an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%, followed by home building and infrastructure at 17%, and technology at 14%.

This year's edition showcases remarkable growth, with a total list value of ₹8.3 lakh crore (USD 100 billion), marking a significant 167 per cent increase over the past decade. This is the first time the total value of the table has surpassed the USD 100 billion mark.

"The total brand value of the top ten brands, amounting to ₹4.9 lakh crore, exceeds the combined value of the remaining 40 brands on the list, which amounts to ₹3.3 lakh crore," Interband said.