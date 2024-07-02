Reliance Jio announces major tariff hike, discontinues popular plans; netizens express disappointment

Jio Tariff Hike: Reliance Jio has announced a significant tariff increase starting July 3, 2024, and has discontinued two popular prepaid plans, the 395 and 1,559 options. These plans offered unlimited 5G data and had long validity, making them popular among users.

Shivangini
First Published11:28 AM IST
Jio Tariff Hike: Reliance Jio has announced a significant tariff increase from July 3, 2024.
Jio Tariff Hike: Reliance Jio has announced a significant tariff increase from July 3, 2024.

Jio Tariff Hike: Reliance Jio has announced a significant tariff increase effective July 3, 2024. In reaction to this news, many users rushed to recharge their accounts with their preferred plans before the higher rates came into effect. However, Jio has discontinued two of its most popular prepaid plans, the 395 and 1,559 options.

“Wow! @reliancejio discontinued 395 & 1559 packs. Then why are you forcing us to recharge before 3rd July when 2 best packs have already been withdrawn! 😡 Do you guys think that our hard-earned money grows on trees? #Jio #JioTarrif #JioTarrifPlans #JioRecharge #JioPriceHike [sic],” one user posted on X.

Jio users highly favoured the now-discontinued plans for unlimited 5G data and extended validity periods. The 395 plan provided 84 days of service, while the 1,559 plan offered 336 days validity. As a result, many customers looking to recharge in advance were disappointed to find these plans no longer available on Jio's website. Despite Jio's feature allowing users to queue prepaid plans for future activation, these specific plans have been made unavailable for recharge.

“Why were the value plans removed before the price hike?? Where are the 395 and 1599 plans ??? This is how you plan to loot customers so that everyone had to recharge without an option. Please add the plans back [sic],” another user posted on X.

The discontinuation is likely due to the relatively lower Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) generated by these popular plans. This change has frustrated many long-term users who relied on these cost-effective options.

Reliance Jio is not alone in increasing tariffs. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have also announced price hikes. Airtel's new prices will take effect on July 3, while Vodafone Idea customers will face higher tariffs starting July 4.

