Reliance Jio clocks 4512 crore profit for Q2FY23, up 28% on-year

India’s largest telecom services provider Reliance Jio reported a net profit of ₹4512 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, 28% higher than ₹3528 crore in the same quarter last financial year, even as sequentially profits rose by 4.2% sequentially from ₹4335 crore in the quarter ended June.
The telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited, clocked revenues of ₹22,521 crore in the same period, which was up 20% versus ₹18,735 crore and up 3% sequentially from ₹21,873 crore, it said in a note to the exchanges on Friday.
The average revenue per user, a key metric of profitability for a telecom service provider, was at ₹177.2, during the quarter, 23.5% higher on-year and up 0.8% on-quarter, “led by higher customer engagement," ARPU for the previous quarter was at ₹175.7 and ₹143.6 per month for the quarter ended September 2021.
“The 5G rollout that is now underway will substantially improve work consumption as well as the subscriber base and this is expected to improve both the per capita usage as well as on a looking forward basis," Kiran Thomas, director of Jio Platforms said.
The numbers missed the quarterly market estimates. Analysts at Emkay had estimated revenue growth of 5.3% on-quarter with an 5.6% growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). Analysts at ICICI Securities expected EBITDA to grow by 5.4% on-quarter to ₹12000 crore and benefit from lower spectrum usage charge. Net profit was expected to rise 6.2% on-quarter to Rs4800 crore.
For the quarter ended September, EBITDA was ₹11,489 crore up by 4.7% on-quarter, driven by strong revenue growth and margin improvement. EBITDA margin was at 51.01%.
Average revenue per user was higher than market expectations of ₹178, driven by increased usage and bettering subscriber quality, Thomas said. The service provider competes with No 2 Bharti Airtel and No 3 Vodafone Idea, that are yet to release their quarterly financial numbers.
“We saw consistent net subscriber additions and higher engagement in Digital Services segment. Jio has announced beta trial for its industry-leading Standalone 5G services and is making rapid progress for an ambitious and the fastest ever roll out of True 5G on pan-India basis," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited.
The carrier said that its parent company Jio Platforms’ gross revenue for the quarter was ₹28,506 crore higher by 22.8% on-year, while net profit for the quarter was ₹4,729 crore, higher by 26.9% on-year. EBITDA for the quarter for Jio Platforms was ₹12011 crore, higher by 29.2% on-year.
“EBITDA margin at 49.5%, increased 250 bps Y-o-Y due to ARPU increase in connectivity business partly offset by inflationary pressure on operating costs," the company said in a statement. Cash profit for the quarter was ₹10,996 crore, higher by 33.6% on-year.
Total customer base as on 30 September was at 427.6 million driven by continued strength in gross additions at 35.2 million. The total data traffic was 28.2 billion GB during the quarter, up by 22.7% on-year, while total voice traffic was 1.23 trillion minutes during the quarter, 12.3% growth on-year.
