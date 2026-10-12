Reliance’s Jio convention centre construction delay: SC directs MMRDA to deposit ₹646 cr

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to deposit ₹646.78 crore with the court by 6 November in its dispute with Reliance Industries Ltd over construction delays at the Jio World Convention Centre project.

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A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu passed the order while hearing MMRDA’s challenge to an April 2026 Bombay High Court judgment that directed it to refund the amount to Reliance.

The top court issued notice to Reliance, seeking its response to the allegations raised by MMRDA in its appeal against the high court judgment. The next hearing is scheduled for 18 November.

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The dispute concerns a 75,000-square-metre plot allotted by MMRDA to Reliance in 2006 for the development of a convention and exhibition centre and a commercial complex at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The lease required construction to be completed within four years, but the project was subsequently expanded and required additional approvals.

MMRDA alleged delays and issued a demand in September 2017, citing a delay of seven years and 12 days. In June 2019, it raised a further demand of ₹1,116.83 crore.

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Reliance challenged the demands before the Bombay High Court in 2018.

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On 8 April 2026, the court quashed them, ruling that the four-year construction deadline should be counted from the date the company received an effective commencement certificate rather than the date of the lease agreement.

The high court also found that the MMRDA had not given Reliance adequate prior notice specifying when the deadline would expire or a proper opportunity to respond before recovering the penalty.

The court then directed MMRDA to refund ₹646.78 crore deposited by Reliance and ordered the release of a bank guarantee worth about ₹1,312 crore.

MMRDA later challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court, arguing that the high court changed the terms of the original agreement. It said Reliance had given undertakings in 2016, agreeing to pay additional charges for extensions, and should not be allowed to go back on those commitments after receiving construction permissions and occupation certificates.

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Reliance, however, argued that it had deposited ₹646.78 crore under protest. It said MMRDA pressured it to pay by threatening delays in occupation certificates and possible termination of the lease.

The Jio World Convention Centre, part of Reliance’s Jio World Centre in BKC, opened in March 2022. The larger development spans 18.5 acres, while the convention centre has a stated area of around 103,012 sq. metres, comprising exhibition halls, convention halls, a ballroom and meeting rooms.

The high court judgment records that Reliance paid a total premium of ₹4,005 crore for the leased plot and additional development rights. This amount relates to the land and permitted development area, not the center’s construction cost.

Emails sent to MMRDA and Reliance Industries seeking comments remained unanswered till press time.

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About the Author Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.