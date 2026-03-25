Jio eyes up to $140 bn IPO valuation; TPG, KKR, General Atlantic, Silver Lake to sell

The gathering was the final run-up to the IPO filing, touted as India's biggest by a private company, which is expected to offload around 2.5%-2.7% of its stake. The offer will have to brave the ongoing global turmoil in equity markets triggered by the oil shock stemming from the war in West Asia. The escalation in the region is expected to dampen sentiment in 2026 after a record year for IPOs in India.