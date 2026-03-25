Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled Jio Platforms Ltd is targeting a valuation of $120 billion to $140 billion in its public offer, which will see some of its existing investors, including TPG, KKR, General Atlantic, and Silver Lake, sell shares, according to two bankers familiar with discussions.
Jio eyes up to $140 bn IPO valuation; TPG, KKR, General Atlantic, Silver Lake to sell
SummaryParent Reliance Industries is not expected to sell any shares in Jio Platforms, and the company is also not looking to issue new stock to raise capital in what is touted to be the country's largest IPO yet.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled Jio Platforms Ltd is targeting a valuation of $120 billion to $140 billion in its public offer, which will see some of its existing investors, including TPG, KKR, General Atlantic, and Silver Lake, sell shares, according to two bankers familiar with discussions.
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