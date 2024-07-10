Reliance Jio introduces new ’true unlimited upgrade’ add-on plans amid customer backlash over tariff hikes

  • Reliance Jio has introduced three new 'True Unlimited Upgrade' add-on plans in response to backlash over recent tariff hikes and the removal of popular, affordable prepaid plans. These new plans offer unlimited 5G data for users on the Jio True network.

Reliance Jio launches new 'True Unlimited Upgrade' add-on plans to address customer dissatisfaction following recent tariff hikes
Reliance Jio launches new ’True Unlimited Upgrade’ add-on plans to address customer dissatisfaction following recent tariff hikes(Bloomberg)

Reliance Jio has introduced three new 'True Unlimited Upgrade' add-on plans following recent criticism over the withdrawal of popular affordable prepaid plans. The new plans aim to address customer dissatisfaction following the recent tariff hikes.

The newly launched add-on plans are not standalone and must be added to an existing plan. They provide unlimited 5G connectivity, but only if the user has a 5G-compatible device and is connected to the Jio True 5G network. When the network switches to 4G, the data is limited according to the details of each plan.

Here are the specifics of the new plans:

151 Plan:

4G Data: 9GB at high speed

5G Data: Unlimited at high speed (for 5G-supported devices on the Jio True 5G network)

101 Plan:

4G Data: 6GB at high speed

5G Data: Unlimited at high speed (for 5G-supported devices on the Jio True 5G network)

51 Plan:

4G Data: 3GB at high speed

5G Data: Unlimited at high speed (for 5G-supported devices on the Jio True 5G network)

These new add-on plans are introduced following user complaints about the scrapping of previous affordable prepaid plans, including the 1559 and 359 plans, which also offered unlimited 5G data, but were standalone plans.

In addition to these new offerings, only users with prepaid plans providing 2GB of data per day or more will be eligible for unlimited 5G data. Plans with 1.5GB data per day or less will have to adhere to their data limits.

The tariff hike by Reliance Jio, along with Airtel and Vodafone Idea, has seen an increase of up to 25% on all prepaid, postpaid, and data plans. Annual plans have experienced the most significant price increases, with some packs rising from 2,999 to 3,599.

The price hikes have sparked discontent among telecom users, leading to a 'BoycottJio' trend on X. Simultaneously, some users have started a 'BSNL ki ghar wapsi' trend, sharing selfies with their new BSNL SIM cards.

