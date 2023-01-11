Reliance Jio launches 5G in Uttarakhand

Reliance Jio launches 5G in Uttarakhand2 min read . 02:53 PM IST
The company will invest over ₹650 crore on the deployment of stand-alone 5G network in Uttarakhand
Reliance Jio on Wednesday said that it has launched its 5G services in Uttarakhand from Dehradun.
"Jio True 5G is rolling out at a rapid pace and is the only 5G service to be present in Dehradun, delivering transformational benefits of this technology to Jio users," said Reliance Jio in its statement.
The company will invest over ₹650 crore on the deployment of stand-alone 5G network in Uttarakhand apart from the existing investment of ₹4,950 crores, Jio will additionally
The company said that users in Dehradun will get Jio Welcome Offer from 11 January onwards, at no additional cost
"Starting 11th January 2023, Jio users in Dehradun will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost," said the company in its regulatory filing.
"We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Uttarakhand starting from Dehradun. Jio True 5G will be a real game changer for Uttarakhand and will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for the citizens of the state as well as tourists of Uttarakhand," said Jio spokesperson.
"I congratulate Jio, the people of Uttarakhand and the people of Dehradun in particular, at the launch of Jio True 5G services. This launch is an important milestone for Uttarakhand and its people, who will benefit immensely from 5G services. Jio has always been at the forefront, especially when it comes to providing mobile and data connectivity in the state," said Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM.
"With 5G, every individual, including students and businessmen, IT and healthcare services and sectors like agriculture, education, medicine, information technology & manufacturing will benefit with new opportunities and additional employment. 5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user," he added.
Reliance Jio has already launched its 5G in 85 cities.
