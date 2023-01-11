Reliance Jio launches 5G in Uttarakhand

"I congratulate Jio, the people of Uttarakhand and the people of Dehradun in particular, at the launch of Jio True 5G services. This launch is an important milestone for Uttarakhand and its people, who will benefit immensely from 5G services. Jio has always been at the forefront, especially when it comes to providing mobile and data connectivity in the state," said Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM.