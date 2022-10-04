The users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps plus speed. Jio True 5G is expected to become the world's most advanced 5G service. Jio's mission with 5G is to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society.
Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of the beta trial of its True-5Gservices for Jio users in four cities Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The launch was made on the occasion of Dussehra. The users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps plus speed. Jio True 5G is expected to become the world's most advanced 5G service. The telecom giant's mission with 5G is to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society.
In a statement, Jio said, "Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Dussehra symbolizes the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable."
While Jio’s True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, the telecom's Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.
It added, with over 425 million users, Jio’s mission with 5G is to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society. This connectivity and technology will help serve humanity by bettering lives and providing increased livelihood.
Under Jio's True 5G Welcome offer, customers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.
Further, the invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.
Also, Jio is working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from.
Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realize the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size."
Ambani added, "India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than TRUE-5G. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians."
By embracing 5G, Ambani said, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian.
He lastly said, "5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country."
RJio also announced that the beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready.
