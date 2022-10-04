Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of the beta trial of its True-5Gservices for Jio users in four cities Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The launch was made on the occasion of Dussehra. The users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps plus speed. Jio True 5G is expected to become the world's most advanced 5G service. The telecom giant's mission with 5G is to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society.

