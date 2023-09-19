To provide last-mile internet connectivity to every India, Reliance Jio, on Tuesday, launched its Jio AirFiber services. In its initial stage, the service will be live in eight cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

"With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home," said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

With Jio AirFiber, Reliance aims to provide a one stop solution to cater all the digital needs of people, be it smart TV, or Cloud PC. Here are the main features of Jio AirFiber.

Top features of Reliance Jio's AirFiber

Digital Entertainment

-Users will get to the access to more than 550 digital TV channels and they would be able to use Catch-up TV. One single plan of Jio AirFiber will also help them in managing sixteen different OTT applications.

Broadband service

With Jio AirFiber, users would also be able to enjoy high-speed WiFi Service to cover the entire premise, be it home or office space.

Smart Home services

Jio AirFiber will also provide home services like Cloud PC for Education and Work-from-home. The service will also help in providing security and surveillance solutions, healthcare, healthcare, education, smart Home IOT, gaming, home networking, etc.

Free Home Devices

Jio AirFiber users will get three devices free of cost with their subscription. They are WiFi router, 4k Smart Set Top Box, and voice-active remote.