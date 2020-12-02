Reliance Jio leads funding round in gaming company Krikey

Reliance Jio on Wednesday said it has led a Series-A funding round in augmented reality mobile gaming company Krikey.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the investment.

With this round, the total funding in Krikey reached USD 22 million.

The firm also launched a new augmented reality game in India 'Yaatra', in which Jio users will get exclusive access to 3D-avataar features.

Jio Director Akash Ambani said in a statement, "Krikey will inspire a generation of Indians to embrace augmented reality. Our vision is to bring the best experiences from across the world to India, and the introduction of Yaatra is a step in that direction."

He added that the augmented reality gaming takes the user into a world of its own.

The game has been launched on Google Play and Apple's iOS app store, and will soon be made available for JioPhone users as well, the statement said.

"Our vision with Krikey is to bring together inspiration and reality in an immersive way. With augmented reality, we are able to bring fantasy worlds into your home, straight through the window of your mobile phone," Krikey founders said in the statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via