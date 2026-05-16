Reliance Jio tweaks feature phone strategy after regulatory scrutiny of tariff practices

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio has opened its low-cost 4G feature phone recharge plans to rival devices after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) flagged device-specific tariffs as “discriminatory”, according to people aware of the matter and changes seen on the company’s website.
The move, analysts said, could widen Jio’s reach among feature phone users but dilute one of its key customer lock-in advantages.
The change means users of 4G feature phones with physical keypads from brands such as Nokia, Lava and itel can now access Jio’s low-cost recharge plans that were earlier restricted to its own JioBharat and JioPhone devices.
The move follows Trai’s March directive asking Jio to stop certain tariff practices that the regulator said violated transparency norms and disadvantaged consumers. “(D)evice-specific tariffs are treated as discriminatory and disadvantageous to the consumers as the offered tariff plans can be accessed only upon purchase of particular make/technology device,” Trai said.