Reliance Jio partners with Plume to deliver AI-enhanced in-home services

New Delhi: India's top telecom operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm, announced a partnership with California-based Plume to deliver smart home and small business services to its nearly 200 million subscribers across India, leveraging Plume's cloud platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With this new partnership, Jio will deploy 'HomePass' and 'WorkPass' consumer services enabled by Plume's AI-powered and cloud-based platform, including whole-home adaptive WiFi, connected device and application performance optimisation, cyberthreat protection for connected devices, advanced parental controls, WiFi motion sensing and more," the carrier said in a statement Wednesday.

Additionally, Jio's support and operations teams will have access to Plume's 'Haystack' Support and Operations Suite. This suite aids in quicker identification and resolution of performance issues, facilitates the pinpointing of network fault locations, and provides insights into the customer experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The partnership will complement the carrier’s JioFiber and JioAirFiber networks, Reliance Jio president Mathew Oommen said, adding that the scalable and leading-edge platforms from partners like Plume, will strengthen and enhance these services. The partnership will allow delivery of AI-enhanced in-home services on both JioFiber and JioAirFiber.

"Our ability to offer a tailored and highly scalable cloud-based solution to meet the needs of the Indian market will enable Jio to rapidly expand its services offering," Plume's chief revenue officer Adrian Fitzgerald said.

