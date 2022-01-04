Reliance Jio plans its biggest bond in debt market return

Jio’s entry into the wireless market in 2016 with free calls and ultra-cheap data, unleashed a tariff war in the country and shrank the telecom space from a dozen players to three private sector operators as others exited, merged or went bankrupt. The top-rated firm is coming to the debt market as the nation’s central bank drains excess liquidity from the banking system as it normalizes policy, pushing borrowing costs for AAA graded five-year corporate debt to near a nine-month high.

