NEW DELHI : Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio said on Wednesday that it has pre-paid ₹30,791 crore to the government, clearing all deferred spectrum liabilities acquired in auctions prior to March 2021.

The deferred liabilities pertained to 585.3 MHz units of spectrum acquired in auctions in 2014, 2015, 2016 and spectrum acquired through trading with Bharti Airtel Limited in 2021.

"Subsequent to Department of Telecom’s decision in the month of December 2021 providing the telcos the flexibility to prepay their deferred spectrum liabilities on any date, RJIL has now prepaid in the month of January 2022, the entire deferred liabilities acquired in auction in the year 2014 and 2015 as well as spectrum acquired through trading," it said in a statement.

These liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY23 to FY35 and carried interest of 9.30-10% per annum, with an average residual period of over seven years.

The company estimates that the prepayments will result in interest cost savings of around ₹1,200 crore annually, at current interest rates, the largest carrier by customers said.

Jio had executed the first tranche of prepayment in October 2021 pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction in 2016. It had then paid ₹10,792 crore to the government for 269.2 MHz of spectrum it had acquired.

The telecom service provider is the only one among other telcos to not have opted for a four-year moratorium on spectrum and adjusted gross revenue dues, an option given by the government to all carriers as part of a relief package announced in September last year.

Last month, Bharti Airtel pre-paid ₹15,519 crore to the telecom department towards deferred liabilities emanating from having acquired 128.4 MHz of spectrum in 2014 auctions, including airwaves from Telenor for a total of ₹19,051 crore, which was due from FY27 to FY32 and carried an interest of 10%. The pre-payment will save the carrier ₹3,400 crore in interest, it had said.

