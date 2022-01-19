Reliance Jio pre-pays 30,791 crore clearing all spectrum liabilities

"Subsequent to Department of Telecom’s decision in the month of December 2021 providing the telcos the flexibility to prepay their deferred spectrum liabilities on any date, RJIL has now prepaid in the month of January 2022, the entire deferred liabilities acquired in auction in the year 2014 and 2015 as well as spectrum acquired through trading," it said in a statement.

