Reliance Jio may see steady revenue growth in Q1 on subscriber addition, IPL push
Reliance Jio offered a free 90-day JioHotstar subscription and free trials for its fibre broadband and fixed wireless access services during the quarter, helping boost user engagement during Q1FY26
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telecom operator by market share, is expected to have posted a steady performance in the June quarter of FY26, aided by strong subscriber additions and promotional offers during the Indian Premier League (IPL), analysts said.