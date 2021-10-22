OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit grows 23.5% to 3,728 cr; ARPU at 144
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, reported a consolidated net profit of 3,728 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, marking a rise of 23.5 per cent as compared to the year-ago period. The telecom major had posted a net profit of 3,019 crore during the three months of September 30, 2020.

The company saw its revenue from operations rise to 19,777 crore, up 7 per cent from 18,496 crore. EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at  9,294 crore, as compared to 7,971 crore a year ago.

Reliance Jio saw its average revenue per user (ARPU) rise to 143.6 per subscriber per month during the period under review.

 

