Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit grows 23.5% to 3,728 cr; ARPU at 144

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,728 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, marking a rise of 23.5 per cent as compared to the year-ago period. The telecom major had posted a net profit of ₹3,019 crore during the three months of September 30, 2020.
The company saw its revenue from operations rise to ₹19,777 crore, up 7 per cent from ₹18,496 crore. EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at ₹ 9,294 crore, as compared to ₹7,971 crore a year ago.