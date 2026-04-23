Reliance Jio Q4 preview: Subscriber additions seen steady, tariff delay may cap growth

Jatin Grover
3 min read23 Apr 2026, 12:34 PM IST
logo
In the December quarter, Reliance Jio posted steady growth, with revenue up 11.8% year-on-year and net profit rising 10.7%. (Mint)
Summary
Delayed tariff hikes and fewer days in the March quarter may cap Arpu expansion, with growth driven largely by 5G usage and FWA additions

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm is expected to post steady subscriber additions for the March quarter (Q4FY26), but the absence of tariff hikes and a shorter quarter are likely to cap growth, a trend analysts expect across the sector.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Jio Platforms, will report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on 24 April alongside parent Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Jio is expected to add 5 million subscribers q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) to 520 million, with Arpu (average revenue per user) likely to grow by 1% q-o-q to 216/month, led by 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) addition,” brokerage house Centrum said in a note dated 5 April.

Also Read | Without tariff hike, telcos' growth eases to six-quarter low

Arpu, a key industry metric that tracks average revenue earned per user, is seen inching up modestly as operators lean on premiumization rather than price hikes.

On a standalone basis, Centrum estimates Jio will report 33,529 crore revenue from operations, up 2.4% sequentially and 11.7% year-on-year. Net profit is projected to rise 2.8% quarter-on-quarter and 11% annually to 7,371 crore.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator by market share, accounts for the bulk of Jio Platforms’ business. In the December quarter, it reported steady growth, with revenue rising 11.8% year-on-year and net profit up 10.7%.

The March quarter is seasonally weaker, with February having fewer days, while delays in tariff increases have further limited upside. Jio, however, ruled out near-term tariff hikes in its previous earnings call, signalling confidence in organic Arpu growth led by rising 5G usage.

Scale matters

Analysts say that in the absence of pricing action, telecom operators are relying on premiumization—migration from 2G to 4G/5G and from 4G to 5G, higher postpaid additions, and rising data consumption—to sustain growth.

Jio’s Arpu rose about 1.1% sequentially in the December quarter to 213.7, continuing a roughly 1% quarterly growth trend over the past year, constrained in part by promotional 5G offers.

Also Read | RJio confident of organic Arpu growth, sees no immediate need for tariff hike

By comparison, Bharti Airtel’s Arpu stood at 259 in the December quarter, about 21% higher than Jio’s, while Vodafone Idea reported a 3% sequential increase to 172.

In a January note, analysts at Jefferies said Jio is pushing high-data users towards 5G by bundling it with plans offering 2GB of daily data, boosting consumption and aiding monetisation. The scale-up of FWA in home broadband is also supporting 5G revenue growth.

Jio’s subscriber base stood at about 515 million at the end of December, including 13.5 million fibre homes and 11.5 million 5G FWA connections, according to CLSA estimates.

Beyond connectivity, Jio’s digital services business, spanning cloud, managed services, content, and devices, is gaining traction. Citi estimates non-connectivity revenue at 14,100 crore in FY25, annualizing to over 17,000 crore in FY26, raising its contribution to about 12% of Jio Platforms’ consolidated revenue from 8% two years ago.

Investors will also watch management commentary on Jio Platforms’ planned listing, potential cost pressures from geopolitical tensions, and the timing of the next tariff hike.

Also Read | How the West Asia conflict and tariff hike delays could affect telecom operators

“We are quite happy with the traction—1% (quarterly) increase in Arpu. Over the last year, it has gone up by almost 5-5.5%. We have certain handles to improve the Arpu while contributing more value to the customers and that's what we will continue to focus on,” said Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy at Reliance Jio, during an earnings call in January.

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, is also working on filing its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.