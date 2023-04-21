Reliance Jio's Q4FY23 profit rises 13% yoy to 4,716 crore

Reliance Jio's Q4FY23 profit rises 13% yoy to ₹4,716 crore1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:49 PM IST
- The telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited, clocked revenues of ₹23,499 crore in the same period, which was up 12.2% versus ₹20,945 crore and up 1.9% sequentially from ₹23,061 crore.
New Delhi: India’s largest telecom services provider Reliance Jio reported a net profit of ₹4,716 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, 13% higher than ₹4,173 crore in the same quarter last financial year, even as sequentially profits rose by 1.6% from ₹4,638 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.
