Reliance Jio's Q4FY23 profit rises 13% yoy to 4,716 crore

The carrier has been aggressively rolling out 5G network across the country and recently created coverage for more than 277 cities across the country with deployment of more than 40,000 sites and almost 2.5 lakh cells of 5G network in 700 Mhz and 3500Mhz bands. The Mukesh Ambani promoted telco launched the beta version of its services which are available for users who are invited onto the network, unlike Airtel which said it had crossed 10 million 5G customers within four months of launching 5G services.