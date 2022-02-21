Reliance Jio's undersea cable system to land in Maldives

Reliance Jio said that new subsea cable system will connect the Maldives directly with world’s major internet hubs in India and Singapore.

Reliance Jio will land the next generation multi-terabit India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in the Maldives. Jio, country's mobile broadband digital service provider said that new subsea cable system will connect the Maldives, Hulhumale directly with world’s major internet hubs in India and Singapore. Jio's IAX project to land in the Maldives in collaboration with Ocean Connect Maldives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen said that today's global economy is driven by low-latency broadband, connecting people, businesses content, and services.

Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen said that today's global economy is driven by low-latency broadband, connecting people, businesses content, and services. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"IAX will not only connect Maldives to the world's content hubs, but it will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives," Oommen added.

What is Reliance Jio Infocomm's IAX system?

The IAX system originates in Mumbai in the west and connects directly to Singapore, with branches including additional landings in India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

"These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tb/s of capacity at speeds of 100Gb/s, over 16,000 kilometers. Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations," the company said in a statement.