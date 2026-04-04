Telecom regulator orders Reliance Jio to stop ‘discriminatory’ tariff practices

The service provider has been given time till 14 April to comply with two directions. First, Jio has to publish and make available all tariff offerings, including the three special tariff vouchers— ₹249, ₹199 and ₹209—at all its platforms such as retail stores, customer care centres, website and app. Second, it has to restructure its exclusive Jio Bharat and Jio Phone tariff offerings to make them available for all other devices as well.