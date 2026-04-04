New Delhi: The telecom regulator has directed Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telco by market share, to stop certain tariff practices it flagged as “violating” transparency and “discriminatory”, according to a letter seen by Mint.
Telecom regulator orders Reliance Jio to stop ‘discriminatory’ tariff practices
SummaryThe directive follows a probe into Jio’s discontinuation of certain entry-level prepaid recharge plans offering 1 GB data per day, which the operator had said were available only through its own retail stores.
New Delhi: The telecom regulator has directed Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telco by market share, to stop certain tariff practices it flagged as “violating” transparency and “discriminatory”, according to a letter seen by Mint.
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