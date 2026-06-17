Subscribe

Reliance Jio likely to file $4 billion draft IPO papers ‘within days’ before CMD Mukesh Ambani's AGM speech: Report

Livemint
Updated17 Jun 2026, 07:16 AM IST
Reliance Jio is likely to file papers for its draft IPO papers within days, ahead of CMD Mukesh Ambani's annual speech, as per a Financial Times report.
Reliance Jio is likely to file papers for its draft IPO papers within days, ahead of CMD Mukesh Ambani's annual speech, as per a Financial Times report. (Bloomberg / File Photo)
AI Quick Read

Telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to file draft initial public offering (IPO) papers for its expected $4 billion listing “within days”, according to a report by The Financial Times citing sources.

The filing could come days ahead of billionaire CMD Mukesh Ambani's speech to parent company Reliance Industries' shareholders, at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, 19 June, the report added today.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Reuters)

(This is a breaking story, more updates to come…)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Mukesh AmbaniIPOReliance JioReliance IndustriesBusiness
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsReliance Jio likely to file $4 billion draft IPO papers ‘within days’ before CMD Mukesh Ambani's AGM speech: Report
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP