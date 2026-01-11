Reliance Jio to launch AI language platform; Mukesh Ambani pledges ₹7 trillion investment in Gujarat over five years

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, Reliance Industries, on Sunday, 11 January 2026, announced that Jio will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which will help people to access services in their own language.

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot on 11 January 2026, Mukesh Ambani disclosed that the company will leverage the upcoming AI data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to build the AI language platform, which seeks to make AI services more efficient and productive.

“In Jamnagar, we are building India's largest artificial intelligence-ready data center with a single goal, affordable AI for every Indian. Jio will launch a people-first intelligence platform built in India for India and the world, enabling every citizen, starting from Gujarat, to access AI services in their own language on their own device every day, making them more efficient and productive,” said Mukesh Ambani on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ambani's plan for Gujarat Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance has invested more than ₹3.5 trillion in the State of Gujarat in the last five years, and now the company plans to invest up to ₹7 trillion in the upcoming five-year period.

“In the last five years, we have invested over ₹3.5 lakh crores. Today, I am pleased to announce that we will double this to ₹7 lakh crores over the next five years,” said Mukesh Ambani at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

Reliance Chairman also announced that the company is setting up a hospital in Jamnagar in Saurashtra, while expanding its educational facilities in line with the central government's vision.

Advertisement

“We all know that the world is changing very fast. The geopolitical situation is creating new challenges, including some unexpected turbulence. What is reassuring for India is that these challenges cannot touch or trouble our people,” said Ambani after announcing his investment plans.

Adani Group's ₹ 1.5 trillion plan Adani Group's founder Gautam Adani's son and the managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ, Karan Adani, announced that the conglomerate has plans to invest ₹1.5 trillion over next five years in the region of Kutch, Gujarat.

“The Adani Group commits to invest ₹1.5 lakh crores over the next five years in the region of Kutch. We will complete our Kavda project and commission the full 37 gigawatt of capacity by 2030,” said Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Advertisement